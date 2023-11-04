- WSL / Andrew Shield
Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior to Run This Weekend at Red Head Beach

Over 80 of Australia's best 20 and under surfers have arrived in Newcastle ahead of the 2023 Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior. The World Surf League (WSL) Pro Junior event is set to run at Red Head Beach this weekend, November 4 and 5.

Playing as the last event of the WSL Australia / Oceania Regional Junior Qualifying Series (JQS), the Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior will decide the region's representatives at the 2023 WSL World Junior Championship to be held early next year in California. The top two men and women on the rankings at the end of the weekend will earn a spot to compete for the title against the World's best 20 and under surfers.

After a breakout Pro Junior season, Sierra Kerr (AUS) has already secured her spot at the World Junior Championship as she sits on top of the rankings with an unassailable lead. Below her in second sits Keira Buckpitt (AUS), who will need to fend off the likes of Milla Brown (AUS), Ocea Curtis (AUS) and Jahly Stokes (AUS), who are all within reach.

On the men's side, the two spots are well and truly up for grabs, with only 800 points separating the top 10 on the regional rankings. Saxon Reber (AUS) and Lennix Smith (AUS) are currently holding spots one and two and will need a Finals Day finish if they're to hang on to a place in the World Junior Championships.
The competition will wrap on Sunday afternoon, with the WSL Australia / Oceania regional representatives being decided by day's end.

The 2023 Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior will run at Red Head Beach from November 4 - 5.

- WSL / Matt Dunbar
- WSL / Tim Hain
- WSL / Ed Sloane
- WSL / Hughes
- WSL / Ryder
- WSL
- WSL / Tony Heff
- WSL / Tony Heff
- WSL
