Buzzer-Beaters Bring Excitement to Day Four of Inaugural Baler International Pro

SABANG BEACH, Baler, Philippines (Sunday, February 4, 2024) - Today, Baler's Sabang Beach once again provided ideal conditions for the inaugural Baler International Pro World Surf League (WSL) Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event. Day four of competition was greeted with long lines of clean two-to-three foot surf, allowing the Round of 16 to run in both men's and women's divisions, along with the women's Quarterfinals. The Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event was called off for the day.

Last week's La Union International Pro winner Kaede Inoue (JPN) got straight back to work as she debuted in Baler in the Round of 16. The 18-year-old collected both the highest single wave score of the day, 8.70 (out of a possible 10), and the highest heat total of the event so far, 17.10 (out of a possible 20). It was also the highest heat total so far in her LQS career, which bodes well for her goal of Longboard Tour qualification. Sitting just above her in the No. 1 position on the Asia Region LQS rankings is Natsumi Taoka (JPN), who also opened with an excellent heat total of 16.65.

Daisy Valdez - WSL / Abdel Elecho

Veteran Filipino competitor Daisy Valdez (PHL) found a buzzer-beater in the final seconds of an intergenerational Quarterfinal match that featured 12-year-old Maya Lopez (PHL). Needing a 5.46 to advance, Valdez found a wave with 15 seconds left on the clock, executing exactly what was in her head to earn a 6.50 and take the win over her fellow La Union local.

"For my first wave I got a 5.25," Valdez said. "I just had to do a quick hang-ten and a quick hang-ten on the inside. So in my head I knew I needed to just do a hang-ten a little longer. And so I did it on the critical section and on the inside section for longer ones, so that's why I think I got the score that I needed. It was a really tough heat with Mara there, when she got a wave, I got wave, but in the end I got the win."

Valdez, Inoue and Taoka will be joined by Hiroka Yoshikawa (JPN), who took out two convincing heat wins today, in the Semifinals when women's competition resumes.

Men's Round of 16 - WSL / Abdel Elecho

The opening heat of the men's Round of 16 also came down to the wire. Longboard Tour surfer Rogelio Jr Esquievel (PHL) managed to maintain the lead throughout, but Pan Hai-Hsin (TPE) and RJ Chico Lopez (PHL) were locked in a tight battle for the second advancing position. With 30 seconds on the clock, Esquievel and Lopez both paddled for a wave. Holding priority, Esquievel opted to surf the left, leaving the right to Lopez, who needed a 5.05 to advance. Meanwhile, Hai-Hsin also caught the next wave, as did Benito Nerida (PHL) in fourth place. With Lopez, Hai-Hsin and Nerida all on the shore waiting to learn their fates, Lopez received a 5.70, and the advancement.

"I'm super happy, and I'm happy for (RJ) to make it to the Quarterfinals, because it's his first time to be in the quarters." Esquievel said. "I'm super-stoked for him. He was asking for that wave and I was looking for a better score and I thought the left had more to offer, so I decided to give him the right and I'll go left, and yeah, I'm super-stoked he made it."

Kai Hamase - WSL / Abdel Elecho

Esquievel's brother June Esquivel (PHL) also found a buzzer-beater to progress to his first LQS Quarterfinals. Rounding out the draw will be current Asia Region LQS rankings leader Kai Hamase (JPN), Dhany Widianto (INA), Taka Inoue (JPN), Shohei Akimoto (JPN) and Roger Casogay (PHL).

Competitors in each division have been asked to be on standby tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. for a possible 7:30 a.m. start.

The inaugural Baler International Pro will run at Sabang Beach from February 1 - 7.