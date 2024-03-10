Competitors Arrive in Newcastle Ahead of the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000

MEREWETHER BEACH, Newcastle, NSW / Australia (Sunday, March 10, 2024) - An international field of over 180 of Australia / Oceania and Asia's best up-and-coming surfers have arrived in Newcastle for the Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro, which is set commence tomorrow as part of the iconic Newcastle SURFEST.

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5,000 is the final event of the ‘23/'24 regional QS and will decide the regional representatives for this year's Challenger Series. With 5000 points available for the winners, there is enormous potential for a rankings shake-up for both regions.

At the end of this week's event, the top seven men and five women from the Australia / Oceania region as well as the top five men and three women from the Asia region, along with a men's and women's wildcard from both regions, will find themselves joining the 2024 Challenger Series.

Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Paige Hareb (NZL) return to Newcastle as the current Australia / Oceania QS regional leaders, while Kian Martin (SWE) and Sara Wakita (JPN) top the Asia QS rankings. Hareb managed to sneak ahead and take the rankings lead from Newcastle's Philippa Anderson (AUS) this week on the Central Coast, and Anderson will be looking to claim back the regional title on home turf.

Rising Australian stars Oscar Berry (AUS), Willow Hardy (AUS) and Lennix Smith (AUS) will take on names like former Championship Tour (CT) surfers Macy Callaghan (AUS), Morgan Cibilic (AUS) and defending champion Bronte Macaulay (AUS) in hopes of joining the Challenger Series for the first time.

Olympian Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) needs to stay ahead of surfers like Ketut Agus (INA) and John Mark Tokong (PHI) to hold onto Challenger Series qualification. Meanwhile, the women's Challenger Series race for Asia is very tight, with Minami Nonaka (JPN), Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) and Kana Nakashio (JPN) all in extremely close proximity behind Sara Wakita (JPN) and Anon Matsuoka (JPN) to vie for the three available spots.

The 2024 Burton Automotive Pro & Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro QS 5000 will run from March 11 - 17, 2024.