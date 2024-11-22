Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's QS and Longboard Contingent Await Opening Day at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

The opening day stage is set for the World Surf League (WSL) The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a men's and women's Quaifying Series (QS) and Longboard Regional QS 1000, beginning November 25 through December 7. This marks the pinnacle of the women's 2024/2025 QS season along with the men's and women's 2024/2025 Longboard Regional QS season. 2025 Challenger Series spots and WSL Longboard Tour qualifiers will be determined as the men's QS look to continue building vital points. A possible start looms on the opening day of the window, Monday, November 25, with a promising forecast throughout the holding period.

"The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is proud to partner with WSL to showcase all of the surfing talent cultivated in the Hawaiian Islands - shortboard and longboard, kāne and wāhine - at the HIC Haleʻiwa Pro," said Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā, Chief Stewardship Officer, HTA. "We can't wait to celebrate Kawailoa, the iconic North Shore break where the event takes place, one of the most famous waves in the world."

The 18-year-old Luke Tema rose to the occasion at Sunset Beach and now prepares for another formidable field once more.

Current QS No. 1 Luke Tema, Emerging Contender Chesney Guinette Ready for more North Shore

Fresh off a maiden win at The Hawaiian Islands Sunset Pro, Luke Tema leads the rankings heading into the second North Shore event of 2024/2025. The 18-year-old, Tema, overcame a stacked field of contenders at Sunset Beach, including multiple event winners and proven QS elite, and now looks to shine once more in Haleiwa's famed lineup.

"The win was special because all my friends were there watching and Sunset is pretty much in my backyard. Staying in the moment is so important because I'm able to enjoy my heats instead of worrying about the result," said Tema. "It definitely gives me a little confidence knowing I can do it but I'm still going into Haleiwa one heat at a time with no expectations. It seems like it's hard for events to find sponsors so I'm grateful that HIC continued to sponsor such a sick event at Haleiwa."

Now the emerging competitor will face off with familiar faces including Haleiwa's own Shion Crawford, current Championship Tour (CT) contender Imaikalani deVault, former CT competitors Ezekiel Lau, Eli Hanneman, Dusty Payne, Ian Gentil, proven QS elite Joshua Moniz, Torrey Meister, and a plethora of the regional standouts.

The then 13-year-old, now 15, North Shore competitor already has the mentality required to send it at waves such as Sunset Beach, Waimea, and more.

One of the North Shore's emerging talents, Chesney Guinotte, looks to capitalize on more experience in home waters and keep building her resume. The now 15-year-old Guinette's home break of Sunset is a perfect proving ground for the teenager to prepare for Haleiwa's powerful wave and looks to take on the region's best.

"It's awesome for the women to have a platform to showcase their surfing at such a high-caliber wave and to have such a stand up company supporting the event once again," said Guinette. "It's amazing to see all the ways HIC supports the surfing community, from their continued support of the amateur grom contests every year all the way up to the WSL level. The HIC ohana exemplifies the aloha spirit. I have been surfing Haleiwa since I was a mini grom first starting on the inside and slowly working my way to the outside. Still at 15 it's a challenge to navigate the crowded lineup and choose the waves you want but still of course respecting the uncles."

Guinette prepares to take on the likes of current No. 1 Eweleiula Wong, No. 2, and 2023 event runner-up, Keala Tomoda-Bannert, Challenger Series hopefuls Vaihitimahana Inso, Kiara Goold, and more looking for a major result.

No stranger to righthanders with his WSL Longboard Tour experience, Kaniela Stewart now awaits the first WSL Longboard Regional QS on the North Shore and the last stop of the regional season.

Kaniela Stewart, Natalia Wunderlick and Longboard Elite Set for Maiden WSL Haleiwa Debuts

Kaniela Stewart earned his maiden WSL win at Ala Moana Bowls earlier this year and is back to keep pushing, this time on the famed North Shore. Stewart and some of his fellow world-class contenders are looking for a piece of Hawaii surfing history with this being the first WSL longboard event held at Haleiwa. The soon-to-be father, Stewart, has a fresh perspective coming off the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour and is set for a new chapter.

"It felt super special to get a win at Bowls and now having that gives me a little more confidence going into Haleiwa," said Stewart. "It means a lot to me and the crew to have an event on the North Shore because it shows that you need to be able to surf bigger more powerful waves and you need to be able to surf smaller waves at Bowls, although it can get some power to it when it gets good. With a baby on the way I'm super excited for that journey. But having a baby is going to help me be a lot more grounded to my family and know that win or lose I have a loving family to go home to and focus on."

2023 WSL World Longboard Champion Kai Sallas and 2024 World No. 3 John Michael Van Hohenstein join the likes of WSL Longboard Tour qualifiers Micah Desoto, Zachary Newton and more looking for vital points.

Natalia Wunderlich earned her spot on the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour courtesy of this 9-point ride and now looks to push it on the North Shore for The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro.

Epic Conclusion for Women's QS, Men's and Women Longboard Season in Store

The stage is set to finish the women's QS along with the men's and women's longboard 2024/2025 seasons. 2025 Challenger Series and WSL Longboard Tour spots are on the line. For Natalia Wunderlich, a brilliant rookie season among the world's best finished at No. 10 and secured her place in 2025. But, Haleiwa is a special place for Wunderlich and she's not taking competition lightly.

"It's very exciting that we get to have another event for the Hawaii region, especially on North Shore. It's refreshing that there is more opportunity for local surfers from around the island to showcase their surfing," said Wunderlich. "I'm super stoked I was able to clinch a spot for next year's Tour. I learned to surf at Haleiwa so a win would mean the world. It's where I spent most of my time as a kid and I know my younger self would be over the moon. There is definitely going to be fierce competition, but taking a regional title home would be very special."

Wunderlich joins the likes of current No. 2 Sive Jarrard), who holds the qualification spot, 2024 WSL World Longboard Title contender Sophia Culhane, Cash Hoover, Puamakamae DeSoto, and many more.

Event organizers will convene Monday, November 25, at 7:00 a.m. HST for a possible 8:00 a.m. HST start.