Men's Top Seeds Debut in Stunning Form in more Pumping Swell at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro

Fireworks ensued at the World Surf League (WSL) The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, with more incredible performances in pumping Haleiwa conditions to introduce the first top-seeded contenders. Residual, eight-foot sets still pulsed into the famed lineup with competitors rising to the occasion in heavy waters to put on a showcase of high-performance surfing to finish the Round of 96, Heats 6 - 16, and Round of 64, Heats 1 - 10.

A near-perfect start to end Day 2 for Finn McGill, posting a 9.50 and 9.00, in his Round of 64 debut set the standard for proceedings in pumping Haleiwa.

Finn McGill Saves the Best for Last of Day 2 Action

In the last heat of the day, Finn McGill pushed the scale to the tipping point with the event's highest heat total so far, a near-perfect 18.50 (out of a possible 20). McGill battled with fellow Hawaii standout Brodi Sale, North Shore's Koa Smith, and Dylan Franzmann. The proven QS threat now looks to continue that momentum into the Round of 32.

"It's so fun. It's perfect Haleiwa right now," said McGill. "It's eight-foot and a little bit out of the North but it's just three turns every wave. It's all speed and power as much as you want. It gives you confidence but you also have to check yourself. I was just so psyched to do that. Then my coach Ross (Williams) told me it didn't happen (laughs)."

The former CTer Ian Gentil put on a clinic at Haleiwa, accruing an 18.30 heat total in his Round of 64 debut.

Former CTer Ian Gentil Goes Ballistic with a 9.80

One of Maui's premier competitors Ian Gentil showed the world his potential before facing the Mid-season Cut in 2023, but reminded everyone of his firepower with an explosive 9.80 (out of a possible 10) and 18.30 heat total. Gentil's forehand overpowered the testy afternoon conditions to surge toward the Round of 32 with plenty of steam and the 9.80 holding as the highest single-wave score so far.

"It's a bit challenging but I was just stoked to get out there in pumping surf," said Gentil. "I figured I'd get my chances and towards the end I paddled deep and got that 9.80. It felt really good to ride away clean. I didn't do Sunset but it's just so good to be here and I'm excited for this week."

The 18-year-old Luke Tema posted an immaculate 16.35 heat total in his debut to carry the No. 1 spot into the top-seeded Round of 64.

Luke Tema Takes on Pumping Haleiwa with Stunning Debut

The current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings leader Luke Tema debuted in phenomenal form, posting an excellent 16.35 heat total following a victory at Sunset Beach. The 18-year-old's forehand attack matched the power Haleiwa had to offer as conditions continued pulsing with solid eight-foot sets. But, the job isn't done for Tema who looks to maintain his momentum into back-to-back Finals Day appearances.

"It feels so good with those first round heats always being a little sketchy so I was a little nervous, but it feels good to calm the nerves," said Tema. "You have to look for the wave without the bump out there and sometimes it doesn't work but I'm stoked it worked out that time. It's almost more pressure coming off a win but I'm just trying to surf and have fun and not think about (being No. 1) too much."

Also earning Round of 96 and awaiting Round of 64 bouts, Kai Lenny, Coconut Willie, Kiron Jabour, Levi Young, and Leonid Nichols are set for top seeds.

Nalu Deodatu Overtakes Stacked Bout with Poise Under Pressure

An absolute battle featured Hawaii's own Nalu Deodato taking on former WSL World Title contender Joao Chianca alongside Round of 96 standouts Liam Wilson and Philippe Chagas in the Round of 64, Heat 1. The bout did not disappoint with Chianca and Chagas taking off to an early lead before Deodatu laid down multiple turns in critical sections of a Haleiwa set wave to earn a 9.25 (out of a possible 10). But, as time dwindled down, Deodatu found himself in fourth-place with Chianca holding the lead before Deodatu found another opportunity to strike and regained the lead before the final horn.

"That was a stacker and I was kind of fearing my first wave after I botched it. But I knew it was firing so I just stayed calm," said Deodatu. "I knew I'd get a couple more chances and when it came I just placed it four times so I'm stoked. It definitely boosts my confidence, and I'm just excited to make that heat for a chance to surf out at pumping Haleiwa with just four other guys out."

An in-form Benji Brand keeps reminding us why he used to be mentioned among the world's top qualification threats with a searing backhand. Brand's 9.40 goes as the best single-wave score so far in his Round of 64, Heat 3.

Major Round of 64 wins from an in-form Benji Brand, who posted a 9.40 of his own, Haleiwa's own Shion Crawford, Shayden Pacarro, Ezra Clark, and Rylan Beavers pushed them into the Round of 32 with the remaining top seeds ready to debut.

Event organizers have called men's Round of 96, Heat 11 ON for an 8:00 a.m. HST start with men's Round of 32 set to follow.

Day 1 Recap: North Shore Comes to Life Before Going XL

The World Surf League (WSL) The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1000, contenders battled a rising swell at Haleiwa before the swell maxed out to call competition off for the day following men's Round of 96, Heat 5. Pristine, six-to-eight-foot sets provided a showcase of high-performance surfing for the women's Round of 28, Round of 24, and men's Round of 96, Heats 1 through 5, before 15-to-18-foot sets began pumping into the lineup. But, early event threats shined when the opportunity arose to kickstart competition.

A former victor at Sunset Beach, Nora Liotta showed her power at North Shore's famed Haleiwa to earn a 7.25 and Round of 28 victory to surge into the Quarterfinals.

Buzzer-Beater Stunner sends Legend Chandler to an Excellent Start

An incredible start from Legend Chandlerset the tone in men's Round of 96 competition after starting off strong, posting a 7.85 (out of a possible 10). But, with former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Dusty Payne, Brazil's backhand threat Philippe Chagas, and Kainaru Kato in the mix, Chandler quickly found himself in need of a big score to take control once more. After Payne's 8.75, a day's best single-wave score, and Chagas' 14.45 (out of a possible 20) heat total set the scale, Chandler locked into a gem and unleashed his forehand attack to post an 8.45 and 16.30 heat total in the dying moments.

"It's picking up and doubling up out there, it's pretty gnarly. I got my 7.85 on my first one then I got smoked in the middle of the heat on a big set," said Chandler. "But that last wave lined up perfect and I'm stoked to get the score. That was a mental heat. It was sick to surf with guys like Dusty out there when it's pumping."

An in-form Benji Brand (HAW) posted an excellent 8.50 on his backhand attack. - WSL / Tony Heff

Benji Brand's Backhand Power on Full Display

QS veteran and North Shore standout, Benji Brand put his signature power against the heavy waters of Haleiwa to post one of the day's highest single-wave scores of an 8.50, later matched by Merrik Mochkatel. Brand's backhand was precise, hitting each critical section throughout the heat and posting a 15.75 heat total to surge toward top seeds in the Round of 64.

Also, Mochkatel, Nikoa Gazzola, and Liam Wilson all earned valuable heat wins to kickstart their day before competition was called off for the day.

A former victor at Sunset Beach, Nora Liotta showed her power at North Shore's famed Haleiwa to earn a 7.25 and Round of 28 victory to surge into the Quarterfinals.

Nora Liotta Surges into the Quarterfinals

The women kicked off proceedings as the swell continued to rise nearly every new set to challenge competitors' comfort levels at Haleiwa.

Former Sunset Pro victor Nora Liotta showed she was up to the task, utilizing her powerful forehand to post a 7.25 and solid 12.50 heat total. Liotta may be out of striking distance from rejoining the Challenger Series, but the Maui, Hawaii, competitor is hoping to build toward next season with a big finish here.

"It was so nice to get in rhythm a little bit. I just came over last night so that was my first session other than before the heat so it was nice just to surf Haleiwa without a crowd," said Liotta. "It feels good to be onto the next round. It's awesome the women get to surf a wave this good for the last event of the year and I just want to finish it off strong."

Zoie Zeitz Overcomes Building Haleiwa Power in Debut Heat Win

Zoie Zietz (NDL) matched Liotta's 7.25 with power all her own. - WSL / Tony Heff

Emerging talents made their presence known with Zoie Zietz displacing major water in her Haleiwa start with a 7.25 of her own. Zietz's showcase to start the year, posting a 17.60 in her first heat of the season, continued as the swell picked up each heat. Now, the 15-year-old prepares for her third-straight, on-island Quarterfinal appearance.

"I waited so long and that wave came so I just took a deep breath and took off knowing it was a good one." said Zietz. "I rode out of that wave and heard it was a 7.25 so I thought I'd just sit on the inside and get my backup. Then I paddled back out to the lineup and the biggest set of the day at that point was coming so I just went for it and straightened out to end the heat. So I'm stoked to make it to the next day."

Also notching debut heat wins in the Round of 24, Skai Suitt and Puamakamae DeSoto charged into the Quarterfinals.

Following men's Round of 96, Heat 5, competition was called OFF for the day with Haleiwa maxing out as the swell continued to pulse. Event organizers will reconvene at 7:00 a.m. HST for the next call.

"The surf has just gotten too big. It's 15-foot, plus and we had an 18-foot set just come through the lineup during that last heat," said Marty Thomas, Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager. "It closed out the entire lineup here at Haleiwa. We got some good surf in this morning, but the swell is forecasted to increase all day so we'll make another call tomorrow morning."

The event window opens November 25 through December 7. Event organizers will select the best four days of the event window to run competition.