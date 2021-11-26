The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger is the final event of the 2021 Challenger Series and the last chance surfers have to qualify for the Championship Tour.

Day 1 saw the men's Round of 80 completed and half of the 16 heats which comprise the Round of 64, with some standout performances from the athletes who are very close to locking in a long-held dream of Championship Tour qualification.

California's Jake Marshall is currently third on the Challenger Series rankings, and unleashed a nine-point ride during the Round of 64, sending a message that he's serious about finishing the season well within the qualification bubble.

Jake Marshall was already in a great spot for qualification, and after a 9-point ride on day 1 he's looking every bit like a potential Championship Tour surfer - WSL / Tony Heff

"That was awesome," Marshall said after his heat. "That was exactly what I wanted to do out there. I got a nice set wave with three turns and looking for those major maneuvers and linking those turns together.

"Seems to be the key with all that rip current and bump in the waves," he said.

The top 12 men and top six women on the Challenger Series will graduate to the Championship Tour. The Challenger Series is also open to Championship Tour athletes such as men's leader Kanoa Igarashi, and these so-called Double Qualifiers will see the available spots moved down to the next available CS athletes. There are currently no double-qualifying CT women, though there are three in the men's rankings, meaning the qualification cut line drops down to no.15, which is currently Samuel Pupo.

Hawaii's Ezekiel Lau and and Gabriela Bryan, as well as Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy have already clinched spots -- the rest are all up for grabs.

As we've seen in previous events, the rankings will change significantly by the time the event is over -- for example, Australia's Connor O'Leary jumped dozens of places earlier in the season after a win in Europe. But there are athletes, such as Marshall, who are looking like they have a very strong chance of being on the Championship Tour next year.

Zeke Lau is the only surfer in the men's draw to have clinched his CT spot for next year - WSL / Tony Heff

Also among this cohort are some exciting up-and-coming young athletes such as Imaikalani deVault, Liam O'Brien and Jordan Lawler, veteran competitors such as Carlos Munoz, former CT star Nat Young -- who is a strong chance of locking in a fairytale CT comeback if he does well in his Round of 64 heat when competition resumes.

Also among the potential qualifiers -- part of a band of fresh Australian talents on the cusp of qualification -- is Australia's Callum Robson, who was a standout on Day 1, locking in a 14.93 two-wave heat total.

"There's definitely pressure of course, I want to make it but at the same time I just try to take it moment by moment and just surf what's in front of me," Robson said in a post-heat interview.

Jackson Baker's CT dreams have taken a hit after he narrowly missed out on progressing past the Round of 64 - WSL / Brent Bielmann

Jackson Baker was another Australian right there in the qualification mix, but was eliminated in a tight heat which saw him catch a wave on the buzzer, just missing out on the score required to advance.

Olympian Lucca Mesinas, of Peru, was another athlete in the current qualification bubble who failed to progress past the Round of 64, which is likely to have an affect on the current rankings scenario.

On the women's rankings, Caitlin Simmers, India Robinson, Sawyer Lindblad and Vahine Fierro are all in a strong position, ahead of the women's event beginning.

Stay tuned when competition resumes, as the scenarios will firm as we move through the rounds -- athletes are about to start locking in their Championship Tour spots.