Competition Off To A Flying Start at Krui Pro

The 2022 Krui Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 5000 event has seen a huge opening day of competition at Ujung Bocur. Competitors in the opening 2 Rounds of the men's saw super clean waves in the three-to-five foot range for the first day of competition.

Former Championship Tour competitor Jesse Mendes (ITA) only had his first surf in South Sumatra for the first time this morning, in his opening heat of the day. The super stylish goofy footer couldn't believe his luck when he arrived to find the ruler edge left of Ujung Bocur with only three others out. The excitement paid off with the Italian representative claiming a win in his first and second heat of the day at the Krui Pro. Mendes posted the highest two-wave combination of his opening heat with a 15.76 total.

"This is an unbelievable place for a competition," Mendes said. "I had my first surf out there this morning and I can believe how fun this wave is. Can't wait to get back out there. Indonesia is such a beautiful place, this is my first time to Krui, it makes me want to explore more of this country."

Another CT competitor who looked ominous on Day 1 of competition was Soli Bailey (AUS) who posted the second highest two-wave combination of the opening day. Bailey's 14.56 total came from his first two waves as the Australian played a patient game to clinch the two best waves of the 25 minute match-up. The Byron Bay locals' experience in competition was evident as he dominated only a few days after arriving in the area for the first time.

"I have never surfed this wave so I'm stoked to be over here and competing in this event," Bailey said. "I'm just over here having fun and enjoying the tropics so surfing some heats in this place is just a bonus. The heat over here is crazy - compared to competing at home, the heat really gets you tired so I've just been focusing on managing that. These waves are definitely the best I've had in a comp for a while and I haven't competed much for a few years so I'm just focussing on having fun at the moment."

It was a standout day for the Japanese contingent of competitors at Krui with Toy Tanaka (JPN), Rinta Oooto (JPN, Hiroto Arai (JPN), Kaito Kurakawa (JPN), Kaiki Yamanaka (JPN), Takuto Ohta (JPN), Roi Kanazawa (JPN), Momoto Tsuzuki (JPN), and Kyoshiro Suda (JPN) all progressing through their heats today.

Jordy Maree (ZAF), Xavier Huxtable (AUS), and Jarvis Earle (AUS) were three of the younger up and comers who turned heads on Day 1 as all three progressed into the next round of competition. Earle was impressive, posting a 14.16 two-wave combination, the third highest of the opening day.

After a rain squall and bad winds came through the lineup late in the day, event organisers called competition off after heat 12. WSL Officials will reconvene and make another call at 6:30 a.m. local time for a possible 7:00 a.m. start.

The 2022 Krui Pro will run at Ujung Bocur from June 11-17.