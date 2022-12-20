Inaugural La Union International Pro to Launch 2023 WSL Asia Regional Tours

COOLANGATTA, Queensland /Australia (Wednesday, December 21, 2022) - The World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific (APAC) is excited to announce the Asia Regions 2023 season will launch with a new event, the La Union International Pro in the Philippines. The Point at Urbiztondo Beach, San Juan, will play as the primary location for a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 events and a Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 event this coming January, 20 - 26.

"The World Surf League APAC is really excited to be heading to a new location in the Philippines to launch the 2023 regional tours in Asia," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "From all accounts, the La Union area is incredible with plenty of options for waves as well as a picturesque coastline - we can't wait to get there. Both the QS and LQS components of the event will play a super important role in deciding the Asia region's representatives on both the World Longboard Tour and the Challenger Series for 2023. With that in mind, we're expecting a solid contingent of international surfers to attend which is really exciting for the La Union area."

The 2023 La Union International Pro LQS event will be one of only a couple of Longboard events in the Asia region in 2023 so will play a very important part in deciding the regions WLT representatives. After the two LQS events, the top male and top female on the rankings will be awarded a spot on the 2023 WSL Longboard Tour which will run in the second half across four locations around the world. The 2023 Longboard Tour will conclude at the Malibu Longboard Championships, where the World Champions will be crowned.

As well as the LQS, the best up and coming Qualifying Series competitors in Asia are also expected to descend on the Philippines in January, all looking to gain important points ahead of the 2023 Challenger Series. With 3000 points on offer and only a handful of events left for the season in the Asia region, the La Union International Pro QS 3000 will be one of the most important of the year for competitors looking to jump up the rankings.

The 2023 La Union International Pro QS 3,000 and LQS 1,000 will run at The Point at Urbiztondo Beach, San Juan, Philippines, from January 20 - 26.