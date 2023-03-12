Silvana Lima and Luan Wood Win the LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong

Silvana Lima (BRA) and Luan Wood (BRA) have won the World Surf League (WSL) QS 3000 LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong which concluded on a spectacular day at Praia Mole, in Florianopolis, Brazil. Lima defeated Tainá Hinckel (BRA) in the Final and Wood earned his first victory on the Qualifying Series over compatriot Peterson Crisanto (BRA). The final event of the 2022/23 WSL South America season also determined the final list of athletes that have qualified for the 2023 WSL Challenger Series.

Lima was ecstatic after her win at Praia Mole. The former Championship Tour (CT) athlete looked sharp all week long and seemed destined to reach the podium with explosive surfing and uncanny strategies in each heat.

Silvana Lima (BRA) being chaired up Praia Mole after her win at the LayBack Pro in Florianopolis, Brazil. - WSL / Marcio David

"I came here with one goal in mind and that was to win this event," said Lima. "I knew that it would be hard because of all the talented women here from all over the continent, but I believed in myself, I feel healthier than I've been in a long time and all this time, work and dedication made it all worthwhile today."

In the Women's Final, Lima and Hinckel went back and forth with low scoring rides until Lima blasted a righthander with three frontside hacks to earn a 7.27 from the judges. Hinckel returned with mid-range scores but ended coming up short by a final score of 13.60 to 10.60 in Lima's favor.

Tainá Hinckel (BRA) in the Final at Praia Mole for the LayBack Pro QS 3000 in Florianopolis, Brazil. - WSL / Marcio David

"That was a tough heat, but I'm still happy with my result," said Hinckel. "I just kept waiting for a good wave till the end, but it never came. It was Silvana's day, she deserved the win and I'm glad that I was able to show my surfing and have a good performance here at Praia Mole. This is my first Final at a QS 3000 event, so I'm proud and have reason to celebrate too."

Local surfer Luan Wood had the support from the entire beach at Praia Mole and was able to win the first QS event of his career defeating former CT athlete Peterson Crisanto in the Final.

Local surfer Luan Wood (BRA) being chaired up the beach after his first QS victory at the LayBack Pro QS 3000 in Florianopolis, Brazil. - WSL / Marcio David

"I'm so excited, this is my first QS Final and to win is unbelievable. I just want to thank everyone here that's been supporting me, it's so incredible" said Wood from the Award Ceremony. "I had a feeling since my first heat here that I could win this event. I was super focused all week, stuck to my strategies, stayed patient and chose the best waves. It's a great way to start my year."

DANIELLA ROSAS WINS WSL SOUTH AMERICA TITLE

With Sol Aguirre (PER) bowing out of competition in the Semifinals, Daniella Rosas (PER) was crowned the WSL South America Champion of the 2022/23 season.

It is Rosa's third regional title, having won in 2019 and 2020 as well. Out of the top four events that counted towards the rankings, two were victories. One at the QS 5000 in Saquarema and the other a QS 1000 in Argentina. She also has two runner-up finishes at the QS 1000 in Rio de Janeiro and a QS 1000 in Ubatuba, Brazil.

Daniela Rosas (PER) earned her third WSL South America Title at the LayBack Pro QS 3000 in Florianopolis, Brazil. - WSL / Daniel Smorigo

"I'm so happy, this is incredible. I felt like I had a strong season. I competed on last year's Challenger Series, I won a QS 5000 in Saquarema, but losing my first heat here was tough to swallow," said Rosas. "I never got eliminated from an event from the first heat, so it was really hard on me. But I've been coming down to the event every day, supporting the girls and I'm very close friends with Sol and Silvana so I was happy for them and it's great to finish the season off with the regional title!"

REGIONAL ATHLETES DETERMINED FOR 2023 CHALLENGER SERIES

The LayBack Pro pres. by Billabong determined the final list of regional athletes that qualified for the 2023 Challenger Series. With his result at Praia Mole, local surfer Leo Casal (BRA) jumped into the 7th spot for qualification. The complete list of athletes are: 1st Miguel Tudela (PER), 2nd Ian Gouveia (BRA), 3rd Lucas Silveira (BRA), 4th Ryan Kainalo, 5th Rafael Teixeira (BRA), 6th Weslley Dantas (BRA) and 7th Leo Casal (BRA).

Leo Casal (BRA) at the LayBack Pro QS 3000 in Florianopolis, Brazil. - WSL / Marcio David

"I'm happy for Luan (Wood) winning today, but I'm over the moon with the news that I'll be a part of the Challenger Series," exclaimed Casal. "It still hasn't sunk in, but this has been a dream of mine and to make it is incredible. It all seemed so far away, so many difficulties and ups and downs. So now to get a chance to make it onto the CT is a dream come true. I'm already anxious to get to the Gold Coast."

In the women's division, the top three ranked regional surfers have also qualified for the 2023 Challenger Series. They are: 1st Daniella Rosas (PER), 2nd Sol Aguirre (PER) and Dominic Barona (ECU). The WSL will also select one Wildcard for each division.

