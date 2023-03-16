Avoca Beach Continues To Deliver On Day 4 of The Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000

The 2023 Vissla & Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro presented Mad Mex, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 saw another cracking day filled with excellent scores, sunny skies and pumping three-to-four foot surf. Day 4 of competition saw the field narrowed, with the women's Quarterfinalists decided along with the men's round of 16.

John Mark Tokong threading the needle. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

The women's round of 32 got things underway on Day 4, with former Championship Tour (CT) competitors Dimity Stoyle (AUS) and Paige Hareb (NZL) showing their competitive edge. The pair were able to win their respective heats and advance through to the Round of 16, where they matched up with Coco Cairns (AUS) and Holly Williams (AUS). Unfortunately for Stoyle, she was later knocked out in the round 16 heat, where Hareb and Williams progressed to the Quarterfinals.

"It's always tricky surfing in the early morning heat," Hareb said. "it always seems like there are so many waves on offer when watching all the free surfers before the contest. I had to wait a while at the beginning of the heat for that first wave, but once I found my groove, the waves started coming to me"

Kiwi competitor Te Kehukehu Butler (NZL) lit up his Round of 32 heat with a solid display of the powerful surfing he's become known for. Butler progressed into the Round of 16 with an excellent heat total of 16.00 (out of a possible 20)

"The waves are so fun right now and everyone is ripping," Butler said. "To get an opportunity to surf a QS event in such great waves is awesome, and you have to make the most of it. I love it here on the Central Coast. There are great waves and cool little towns with such a relaxed vibe. I'm not focussing too hard on CS qualification just now - I just want to put my best foot forward and come out on top."

Kehu Butler. - WSL / Shannon Hayes

Today also saw the last remaining Central Coast surfer Joel Vaughan (AUS), progress into the Round of 16. Other impressive performances to note included Lennix Smith (AUS), John Mark Tokong (PHL) and Hiroto Arai (JPN).

While on the women's side of the draw Anon Matsuoka (JPN), Ellie Harrison (AUS) and Mirai Ikeda (JPN) all progressed through to the Quarterfinals.

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Axel Rose Curotta - WSL / Shannon Hayes

The 2023 Vissla and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro QS 3,000, will run from March 13 - 18.