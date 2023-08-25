- WSL / WSL Latin America
Highlights das primeiras etapas do Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe

Highlights Day 2 // Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Salvador
0:59
Highlights Day 1 // Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Salvador
1:05
Highlights Finals Day: Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Garopaba
1:00
Highlights Day 3: Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Garopaba
1:01
Highlights Day 2: Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Garopaba
1:01
Highlights Day 1: Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Garopaba
1:01

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Highlights Finals Day: Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe - Garopaba

Catch all the action coming out of the Finals Day at the Men's and Women's QS 1,000 in Praia da Ferrugem, Garopaba, Santa Catarina.

1:00
- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
@flyhigh_films
Highlights Day 2 // Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe

Catch all the action coming out of the Men's and Women's QS 3,000 in Stella Maris, Salvador, Bahia.

0:59
- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Destaques do Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe da Bahia estreiam na quinta-feira

Aéreos arrancam maiores notas do dia em Stella Maris

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
@flyhigh_films
Highlights Day 1 // Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe

Catch all the action coming out of the Men's and Women's QS 3,000 in Stella Maris, Salvador, Bahia.

1:05
- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Circuito Banco do Brasil de Surfe dá a largada no QS 3000 em Salvador

Triagem com surfistas locais abriu a quarta-feira na Bahia

