The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro Puts World-Renowned Wave Back On Qualifying Series Schedule

The World Surf League (WSL) is back at the world-renowned lineup of Haleiwa for The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, a Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000-level event, with the island's top-tier competitors looking to make their move. Following The Hawaiian Islands Present the Sunset Pro, Keala Tomoda-Bannert and Mihimana Braye overtook the Hawaii/Tahiti rankings and now look to capitalize on another regional opportunity. The Hawaii Tourism Authority and HIC have combined forces to bring one of the world's most renowned breaks of Haleiwa back to competition and provide another massive opportunity for competitors.

Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's top contenders are back at Haleiwa to contest for vital points toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

"We're so excited to be adding Haleiwa to the Regional Qualifying Series," said Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Regional Director Robin Erb. "Just as Oahu is the gathering place of the Hawaiian Islands, Haleiwa Ali'i is a place where our North Shore community comes together around surfing. We're grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Haleiwa's rich heritage of competition, and looking forward to determining some key qualifiers with this event."

This will mark the last women's QS event of the season to determine who qualifies for the 2024 Challenger Series, as well as the last event to determine both men and women's regional representation at the World Junior Championships.

Nora Liotta (HAW) left Sunset ranked No. 1 on the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings and returns to Haleiwa after her Challenger Series wildcard in 2022. - WSL / Keoki Saguibo

Following the Hawaiian Islands Present the Sunset Pro, the Hawaii Tourism Authority join with Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) to bring QS competition back to Haleiwa. This marks a momentous event at one of the world's premier waves and will feature the likes of Championship Tour (CT) competitors, Challenger Series standouts, and emerging QS competitors all looking to put their name in surfing history.

"HIC is excited to continue our support of competitive surfing in Hawaii at both the amateur and professional levels," said HIC Brand Manager Mitch McEwen. "We're proud to work alongside the WSL to create a launching pad for Hawaii's surfers to pursue their dreams of qualifying for the Challenger Series and Championship Tour."

2023 The Hawaiian Islands Present the Sunset Pro is in the rearview after Shion Crawford and Nora Liotta claimed maiden WSL Qualifying Series victories. Crawford and Liotta's wins pushed them up the rankings, moving Crawford to No. 2 and Liotta to No. 4, as both pursue 2024 Challenger Series qualification amid heavyweight fields looking to do the same. The women now prepare for the U.S. Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro beginning November 10 - 12 before the rejoining the men at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro beginning November 26 - December 7.

Fresh off wins at Sunset Beach, Shion Crawford and Nora Liotta look to continue their momentum with Liotta looking to solidify her place among the Top 3 for a place among the 2024 Challenger Series contenders. But, recent runner-up behind Crawford and Liotta, Billy Kemper and Keala Tomoda-Bannert, respectively, are back for more with Kemper looking to strike once again at home and Tomoda-Bannert to cement herself atop the regional rankings. Adding their name to the mix, Joshua Moniz, Chesney Guinotte, Merrik Mochkatel, Luke Tema and more are set to contest for valuable points near home.

Also, CT competitors Barron Mamiya, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, and Gabriela Bryan are set to take on the region's best contenders while looking to stay sharp ahead of the 2024 CT season that begins on the North Shore.

The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro will run on the best three days of the event window beginning November 26 - December 7.