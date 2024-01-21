Contenders Ready for Opening Day at SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by Surfing For Hope

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) and Pro Junior contenders are set for opening day the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach QS 3,000 and Pro Junior beginning January 22 - 28. Pismo Beach Pier will play host to some of North America's premiere competitors looking to start the back half of their QS campaigns with a big result toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification. Also, the Pro Juniors begin their 2024 season with hopes of qualifying for the 2024 WSL World Junior Championships.

Encinitas, California's own Ella McCaffray earned her maiden WSL win in Morro Bay and looks to continue that success with 3,000 points on the line in Pismo Beach as she sits at No. 4 on the rankings. Watch the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach LIVE January 22 - 28.

Visit SLO CAL and Surfing For Hope brought the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay back to competition in December and now provide a pivotal halfway point in the season at the Pismo Beach Pier. Ella McCaffray claimed her long-awaited WSL victory in Morro Bay and now looks to bring that gusto to Pismo Beach for a chance at more points to stay within the Top 4. McCaffray, 20, earned the North America wildcard to the 2023 Challenger Series, but wants to utilize her position and momentum to help secure a qualification spot heading into the final stretch of competitions.

"Morro Bay has always been a good event for me, I've gotten three [Semifinal] finishes in a row so it was nice to break that streak and win, and I'm looking forward to the next SLO CAL event in Pismo," said McCaffray. "This is a good trip. Pismo Beach is a fun wave and 3,000 points would be huge. If you win one of those you're pretty much guaranteed to make the Challenger Series so this is a huge event. I've been working hard and a good placing would mean a lot to me."

McCaffray will face a formidable field including the likes of former event victor, current North America QS No. 2, Kirra Pinkerton, current No. 1 and recent SAMBAZON World Junior Championships runner-up Zoe Benedetto, proven QS threats Bella Kenworthy and Leilani McGonagle, plus rising talents Noah Klapp, Havanna Cabrero, Lanea Mons, and more.

The defending SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach QS 3,000 victor, Dimitri Poulos, returns looking a big result to kickstart his 2023/2024 season and brigs with him lessons learned from 2023. Watch Poulos and LIVE beginning January 22 - 28.

Defending event victor Dimitri Poulos returns looking to stake his claim back atop the podium and kickstart a run toward requalifying for the Challenger Series. Poulos currently sits at No. 24 on the rankings and awaits his breakthrough result in the 2023/2024 season. But, the Ventura, California, competitor remains focused on the task at hand and ready to push the envelope once again.

"It's a little confidence booster knowing I won the event last year and I could do it again, but it's still like any other contest," said Poulos. "You have to focus on your program and it's nice to have that in the back of your head. It was a goal of mine to get on the Challenger Series and the Pismo Beach result is what propped me up there. It's a long season. There's a lot of ups and downs with competing and you don't need to win every event. It only takes one or two big results and you're in the conversation so I'm looking forward to these bigger events coming up."

But, a stacked draw awaits Poulos including reigning Pro Junior event winner, current North America QS No. 1 Levi Slawson, last year's runner-up Evan Geiselman, former CT competitors Kolohe Andino, Carlos Munoz and Lucca Mesinas, plus perennial QS threats Michael Dunphy, Josh Burke and emerging contenders Taro Watanabe, Ryan Huckabee, John Mel, Lucas Owston, and many more.

Reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor Talia Swindal held a slim lead over fellow Southern California standout Bella Kenworthy before unleashing an excellent 8.17 to shut the door and advance into the Semifinals.

Swindal Looks to Carry World Junior Championships Momentum, Pro Juniors Ready for 2024

A brilliant conclusion to the 2023 year for Talia Swindal ended with a Semifinal appearance at the SAMBAZON World Junior Championships Hosted by Best Western. The reigning North America Regional Pro Junior victor, Swindal along with Reed Platenius, is back to defend her title and return to the World Junior Championships platform. Now, Swindal returns to Pismo Beach where she showcased a glimpse of what she's capable of in 2021.

"Pismo Beach is cool because it's not too far from home and it was one of the first QS events I ever did so it's always nice to be back," said Swindal. "World Juniors was one of the coolest experiences I have had competing. Being able to be a part of and compete agaisnt the world's best juniors was insane. I took a lot of positives away from that event that I'm excited to carry with me into Pismo Beach."

Swindal will take on a stacked returning class, as well as new faces, such as Kenworhty, Mons, Sara Freyre, Zoey Kaina, Keanna Miller, Reid Van Wagoner, and more.

Also, Platenius looks to start his title defense run against a heavily-contested field including Owston, Huckabee, Owen Moss, Blayr Barton, Cannon Carr, Ocean Gittens, Kai Kushner, and many more.

**Pro Juniors Set for Fresh Season, Chase for World Junior Championships Begins

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach also launches the region's best 20-and-under competitors back into action for their opportunity to qualify for the World Junior Championships. At season's end, the top two ranked competitors will earn their place alongside representatives from each of the WSL's seven regions to contest for the World Junior Title.

New victors will be crowned with Slawson aging out of the Pro Junior competitions and Sawyer Lindblad earning her place among the world's best on the Championship Tour (CT). Now, an eager field of competitors are ready to dethrone Swindal and Platenius after their incredible seasons earned their first WSL Regional titles, respectively.

Watch LIVE

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will open on January 22 and hold a competition window through January 28, 2024. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.