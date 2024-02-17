Burleigh Heads Turns It On For Day Two of the 2024 Gold Coast Open

BURLEIGH HEADS, Queensland / AUS (Saturday, February 17, 2023) - The 2024 Gold Coast Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 has seen a massive day of competition in clean three-to-four-foot waves, setting up tomorrow's Quarterfinals for the men's and women's shortboard QS.

The inaugural Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event at Burleigh Heads debuted in sizeable afternoon conditions, with the men's Round of 24 and the women's Quarterfinals completed.

The stage is set for Finals Day tomorrow, with the swell expected to continue delivering perfect conditions for the Australia/Oceania region's best surfers.

Sheldon Simkus - WSL / SQ

In one of two big heat wins today, Queensland's Tim Bain (AUS) found a deep, critical barrel to earn the highest wave score of the event so far, a near perfect 9.60 (out of a possible 10). With a backup score of an 8.33, Bain's 17.93 (out of a possible 20) heat score also marks the event's high point.

"I took off on one right out the point and wasn't expecting it to barrel like it did," said Bain. "Suddenly, I was deep in the tube and I am so stoked to have made it out. After today's epic run of swell, I can't wait to see what tomorrow will be like."

Standout performer Alister Reginato (AUS) progressed into the Quarterfinals with hopes set on claiming victory, after a runner-up finish in the most recent event on the Australia/Oceania QS calendar, the BYD Pro URBNSURF QS 3000.

"I felt like yesterday I was constantly trying to pull into barrels, so I wanted to add more variety to my surfing today," said Reginato. "I was trying to follow Maddy Job around because he knows Burleigh so well. It seems to have paid off and I'm glad to be in the Quarterfinals."

Emma Perrier - WSL / SQ

Emma Perrier (AUS) narrowly found the win in her women's LQS Quarterfinal heat against Lucy Small (AUS). Perrier expressed her excitement about being a part of the first ever LQS event at Burleigh Heads.

"I must say, when I was watching the waves at Burleigh yesterday it looked pretty terrifying for a longboarder," said Perrier. "I live 20-minutes away from Burleigh, so it is exciting to surf it with just three people in the water. Today's win means a lot to me and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

The 2024 Gold Coast Open QS 1000 and LQS event will run at Burleigh Heads from February 16 - 18, 2024.

The 2024 Gold Coast Open is supported by the WSL, Experience Gold Coast and the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! In Queensland events calendar.