2023 Gold Coast Open Presented by Cocobella Takes Over Burleigh Heads

It was a stellar opening day of the 2023 Gold Coast Open presented by Cocobella, which saw a complete Burleigh Heads take over, with plenty of action for both competitors and spectators. The overnight decrease in swell saw the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 event relocate to Third Avenue Burleigh Heads.

The opening two rounds of the men's and women's battled it out in clean, one-to-two foot conditions, with conditions expected to remain small for the remainder of the event window.

One of the standout performers in the men's was Newcastle competitor Dom Thomas (AUS), finding two decent runners on his backhand and laid down some quick rail turns. Thomas claimed the win with a two-wave total of 13.93 (out of a possible 20), progressing into the Round of 64.

"It was small and tricky, but when the sets come through, it's enjoyable," said Thomas. "I just got lucky and found some left corners that stood up. I always enjoy coming to the Gold Coast for this event to catch up with some mates and score some fun waves."

Dom Thomas - WSL / Lucy Callister

Burleigh Heads surfer Maddy Job (AUS) utilised his local knowledge to put on a solid performance and advance through his opening round.

"It's a beautiful sunny day on the Gold Coast with plenty of rippable waves up and down the beach," said Job. "I've grown up in Burleigh, so it's always a privilege to compete at home, sleep in your own bed and have the support of the local community."

Maddy Job - WSL / Lucy Callister

The women's Round of 32 took to the water in the afternoon, which saw plenty of exciting surfing to conclude the first day of competition. All eyes were on Cocobella ambassador Coco Cairns (Noosa Heads), fresh off a runner-up finish at the WSL Oakberry Tweed Coast Pro QS 5000.

"Coming off a good result has given me a good buzz and confidence boost leading into the Gold Coast Open," said Cairns. "I'm hoping to keep the ball rolling for the rest of the event and just enjoy all the activities on offer here at Burleigh. I'm also stoked to partner with Cocobella, as it's a product I love and use almost daily. The coconut yoghurt is my favourite post-surf snack and has been going down a treat after each heat."

Coco Cairns - WSL / Lucy Callister

The 2023 Gold Coast Open, presented by Cocobella, will run from February 17 - 19.