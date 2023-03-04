- WSL / Sue Duffus
NewsAustralia/Oceania

Competitors Prepare For Finals Day at Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

The stage has been set for the Finals Day of the 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 after Day 2 concluded with semi-clean two-foot surf.

Alysse Cooper Alysse Cooper - WSL / Sue Duffus

North Narrabeen representative Tru Starling (AUS) felt right at home on the open left walls as she combined several big backhand manoeuvres and advanced to the Quarterfinals.

Brazilian-born surfer Anne Dos Santos (BRA) was one of the day's standouts, scoring the highest individual wave of the women's event thus far with a 7.83. The goofy-footer who now resides in Dee Why was able to showcase her rail surfing on her way to win and progress into finals day.

"It felt nice to get some decent waves where I can really engage my rail; I feel that's when I do my best surfing," Dos Santos said. "The waves are tricky because you don't know if they will run off or open up. Fortunately, I found a few that allowed me to open up on some big turns."

Anne Dos Santos Anne Dos Santos - WSL / Sue Duffus

In a stacked Round 16 heat between Jordy Lawler (AUS), Saxon Reber (AUS), Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Joel Vaughan (AUS), it was Walters and Vaughan who prevailed and advanced into the Quarterfinals. A packed Maroubra Beach where not left disappointed as the pair both took to the air to land big scores.

"I knew going into that heat that I had to show the judges something different; I was lucky enough to land some pretty big airs and advance through." Vaughan said, " I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully, the swell picks up overnight, and it should be pretty sick."

Joel Vaughan Joel Vaughan - WSL / Sue Duffus

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000, will run from March 3 - 5.

Australia/Oceania

- WSL / Bennett
Burritos and Barrels Scheduled for The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro

The 2023 Regional Qualifying Series is set to return to Sydney for the Mad Mex Maroubra Pro This March.

- WSL / Glen Duffus
Competiton Gets Underway at Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

Pro Surfing Returns to Sydney For Third Event of Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series as the Opening Rounds Run in Fun Surf at Maroubra Beach.

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Holly Williams and Soli Bailey Win 2023 Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS 1,000

Philippa Anderson and Ty Richardson Finish Runners-Up as Competitors Grind Out Finals Day in Small Surf at Birubi Beach.

- WSL / Shannon Hayes
Qualifying Series Action Continues on Opening Day of Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro

Birubi Beach Offers Small Clean Surf For Opening Rounds of Competition as Local Competitors Look Comfortable at Home on Day 1.

- WSL / Tom Bennett
Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro to Create Community and Competiton This February

Australia / Ocenia's Best Up and Comers to Return to Port Stephens for QS 1,000 event.

News

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Caio Faria
Highlights: Hang Loose Pro Contest - Day 4

Solid sets with waves in the 8 - 10 foot range were on hand Friday

- WSL / Hiroshi Ichino
Top Seeds Shine on Day 2 of The White Buffalo Hyuga Pro QS 3,000

Hiroto Ohara Headlines Day 2 of Competiton as Small Conditions Continue at Okurahahama Beach.

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
Field Narrows at the Hang Loose Pro Contest pres. by Eletron Energy

Solid Swell Continues Excitement at Cacimba do Padre

- WSL / Daniel Smorigo
João Carvalho
Hang Loose Pro Contest tem mais um dia de mar desafiador em Fernando de Noronha

Foram realizadas mais oito baterias em ondas de 8 a 10 pés

- WSL
Griffin Colapinto's First CT Win At The 2022 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

San Clemente's Griffin Colapinto needed a solid result heading into Portugal last year; Griff ended up winning the event, scoring a perfect

11:16

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download