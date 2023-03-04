Competitors Prepare For Finals Day at Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000

The stage has been set for the Finals Day of the 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000 after Day 2 concluded with semi-clean two-foot surf.

Alysse Cooper - WSL / Sue Duffus

North Narrabeen representative Tru Starling (AUS) felt right at home on the open left walls as she combined several big backhand manoeuvres and advanced to the Quarterfinals.

Brazilian-born surfer Anne Dos Santos (BRA) was one of the day's standouts, scoring the highest individual wave of the women's event thus far with a 7.83. The goofy-footer who now resides in Dee Why was able to showcase her rail surfing on her way to win and progress into finals day.

"It felt nice to get some decent waves where I can really engage my rail; I feel that's when I do my best surfing," Dos Santos said. "The waves are tricky because you don't know if they will run off or open up. Fortunately, I found a few that allowed me to open up on some big turns."

Anne Dos Santos - WSL / Sue Duffus

In a stacked Round 16 heat between Jordy Lawler (AUS), Saxon Reber (AUS), Dakoda Walters (AUS) and Joel Vaughan (AUS), it was Walters and Vaughan who prevailed and advanced into the Quarterfinals. A packed Maroubra Beach where not left disappointed as the pair both took to the air to land big scores.

"I knew going into that heat that I had to show the judges something different; I was lucky enough to land some pretty big airs and advance through." Vaughan said, " I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully, the swell picks up overnight, and it should be pretty sick."

Joel Vaughan - WSL / Sue Duffus

The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series 2023 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

The 2023 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro QS 1,000, will run from March 3 - 5.