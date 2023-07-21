Competition Kicks Off at Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open QS 3000

Competition has kicked off at the 2023 Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event. It was hard work for competitors in the men's opening rounds with Shida Point dishing up small, bumpy surf in the one-foot range. The conditions didn't detract from the action as a handful of Asia's best up-and-coming surfers turned on exciting performances to progress into the next round.

Tenshi Iwami was in form on Day 1 of competition. - WSL / Suzuki

Currently sitting at No. 2 on the WSL Asia regional rankings, Riaru Ito (JPN) is in with a big shot at qualifying for the 2024 Challenger Series. The exciting young natural footer has been surfing since the age of four and competing at the national level for well over a decade, earning himself a solid fan base in Japan and a reputation as a competitor to keep an eye on. Today, Ito displayed his competitive experience, posting the third-highest two-wave total of the opening day with a 10.50 two-wave combination (out of a possible 20).

Riaru Ito - WSL / Suzuki

Leon Ooba (JPN) was another standout performer on Day 1, finding two set waves to post a mid-range score and take down Daiki Tanaka (JPN) who is sitting third on the regional rankings. Ooba looked in good rhythm in the small surf, linking a combination of turns to progress into the Round of 32. Ooba also earned the highest two-wave total of the day in his Round of 96 heat which included an excellent 8.00 point ride (out of a possible 10).

"I was lucky to be able to find a winning wave in such small conditions," Ooba said. "I'm really confident in small surf so I went into that heat with a positive attitude. I didn't want to let the conditions get in the way of my confidence."

Leon Ooba - WSL / Suzuki

Other standouts included Keijiro Nishi (JPN) who will look to take advantage of Tanaka's early-round loss. Raiki Masuda (JPN), Yuji Nishi (JPN) and Roi Kanazawa (JPN) all looked solid on their way to the Round of 32.

Competition is likely to resume tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. local time with the remaining heats of the men's Round of 64.

The Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open will run from July 21 - 24 and be followed by the Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior which will run from July 25 - 28.