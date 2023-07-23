Quarterfinalists Decided at Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open QS 3000

Day 3 of the 2023 Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 has seen an exciting day of competition at Shida Point. An increase in wave size provided great opportunities for high-performance surfing as the Quarterfinalists were decided in clean two-to-three-foot waves.

Rinta Oooto - WSL / Suzuki

Jin Suzuki (JPN) looks to set to achieve a career-best result at Chiba, booking himself a spot in the Quarterfinals with an impressive performance on Day 3. Suzuki landed multiple air reverses to post the highest two-wave total of the day with an 11.60 (out of a possible 20).

"I had good luck with the waves today," Suzuki said. "Air reverses are my favourite manoeuvre and the waves were perfect for them today. I found a few sections and earned a decent score. I'm really happy with my performance and with this result."

Jin Suzuki - WSL / Suzuki

Kana Nakashio (JPN) is one of Japan's future stars with hopes of qualifying for the WSL's elite Championship Tour (CT). The multiple-time National Champion is known for her super-fast, powerful approach, and today it was on full display as she booked a spot in the Quarterfinals with the highest two-wave total of the women's Round of 16 with an 11.75. She will take on Kako Yoshida (JPN) in Quarterfinal 3 when competition resumes.

"I didn't start that heat the way I would have liked to," Nakashio said. "I had to focus myself to get back in the zone and move past my poor start. I'm proud that I was able to do that and am looking forward to finals day. I have a bit of work to do to move up the rankings so a big result here would mean a lot."

Kana Nakashio - WSL / Suzuki

Competition is likely to resume tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. local time.

The Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open will run from July 21 - 24 and be followed by the Ginza 78 Clinic Chiba Ichinomiya Open Pro Junior which will run from July 25 - 28.