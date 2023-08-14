Competitors Arrive in India Ahead of Inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

An international field of over 70 competitors have arrived in India ahead of the inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event which is set to start this week at the perfect right-hander of Mahabalipuram Beach. The event is the first of its kind in India and will play a massive part in qualifying competitors from the Asia region for the 2024 WSL Challenger Series.

Opening Ceremony crowds were huge at Tamil Nadu. - WSL / Tim Hain

"It's great to finally be here in India and see what a great location we have for this event," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "We've had a really warm reception and can't wait to get competition underway for all of the fans who have travelled from around the country to see this historical event. It looks as if there is some swell filtering in later in the week so we expect to be up and running in the next few days. It's a fantastic setup here and some of Asia's best up-and-coming surfers are on hand so it's bound to be a really exciting event."

Two surfers who have travelled to India to compete for the first time are Filipino representative John Mark-Tokong (PHL) and Sara Wakita (JPN) from Japan. Both surfers have had a strong year of results and are hoping to see the waves in India turn on so they can continue their success.

"I'm stoked to be here in India, the waves here look really fun," Tokong said. "I've come here straight from an event in California so am just getting settled. We are staying nearby and have been enjoying ourselves so far. The set-up for the event looks good and it sounds like there are some waves coming so I'm looking forward to the competition."

Lineup - WSL / Tim Hain

Wakita is fresh off a third-place finish at the recent Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open and is in need of another big result to move up the Asia regional rankings from sixth place where she is currently sitting.

"I've been getting some fun waves here since arriving from Japan and the water is so warm," Wakita said. "Even when the waves are small here they line up really well. I can't wait to see what it does when there is swell on it and I'm excited to start the competition."

A call to start the competition will be made tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15, but is likely to commence on Wednesday with a more promising forecast for swell later in the week.

The inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open will run from August 14 - 20, 2023.