- WSL / Tim Hain
NewsAsia

Competitors Arrive in India Ahead of Inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

An international field of over 70 competitors have arrived in India ahead of the inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event which is set to start this week at the perfect right-hander of Mahabalipuram Beach. The event is the first of its kind in India and will play a massive part in qualifying competitors from the Asia region for the 2024 WSL Challenger Series.

Opening Ceremony Opening Ceremony crowds were huge at Tamil Nadu. - WSL / Tim Hain

"It's great to finally be here in India and see what a great location we have for this event," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "We've had a really warm reception and can't wait to get competition underway for all of the fans who have travelled from around the country to see this historical event. It looks as if there is some swell filtering in later in the week so we expect to be up and running in the next few days. It's a fantastic setup here and some of Asia's best up-and-coming surfers are on hand so it's bound to be a really exciting event."

Two surfers who have travelled to India to compete for the first time are Filipino representative John Mark-Tokong (PHL) and Sara Wakita (JPN) from Japan. Both surfers have had a strong year of results and are hoping to see the waves in India turn on so they can continue their success.

"I'm stoked to be here in India, the waves here look really fun," Tokong said. "I've come here straight from an event in California so am just getting settled. We are staying nearby and have been enjoying ourselves so far. The set-up for the event looks good and it sounds like there are some waves coming so I'm looking forward to the competition."

Lineup Lineup - WSL / Tim Hain

Wakita is fresh off a third-place finish at the recent Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open and is in need of another big result to move up the Asia regional rankings from sixth place where she is currently sitting.

"I've been getting some fun waves here since arriving from Japan and the water is so warm," Wakita said. "Even when the waves are small here they line up really well. I can't wait to see what it does when there is swell on it and I'm excited to start the competition."

A call to start the competition will be made tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15, but is likely to commence on Wednesday with a more promising forecast for swell later in the week.

The inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open will run from August 14 - 20, 2023.

Asia

- WSL / SFI
India to Host First World Surf League Event This August

WSL Set to Run Tamil Nadu International Surf Open Qualifying Series 3000 Event in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, India From August 14 - 20,

- WSL
Rip Curl Cup Padang Padang Celebrates 20 Years, Launches Inaugural Women's Event

- WSL
Padang Padang Awakens For Rip Curl Cup Warm-Up Session

- WSL
Rip Curl Cup Opening Ceremony This Sunday; 24 Invited Surfers to be Announced

- WSL / ADE
24 Invitees Announced at Rip Curl Cup Opening Ceremony; Potential Contest Swell Friday

News

- WSL
Highlights: Winners Crowned at 2023 Boardmasters

The Animal Pro and Reef Longboard Pro wrap in fun waves and crown four deserving winners in Edouard Delpero, Alice Lemoigne, Kai Odriozola

2:47
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
Delpero, Lemoigne, Odriozola, Hopkins Take Out 2023 Boardmasters Titles

Surfers Challenged All Week in Ever-Changing Fistral Lineup; Next Up: European QS Heads to France

- WSL
Highlights Day 3: Animal Pro QS1,000 at Boardmasters Open

Epic surfing goes down in solid surf as the Animal Pro QS1,000 runs through the Quarters at Fistral.

1:44
- WSL
Highlights Day 2: Reef Longboard Pro and Animal Pro

The Reef Longboard Pro gets underway at Fistral and runs through multiple rounds of competition to decide the event's semifinalists, while

2:35
- WSL
The Catch Up Day 1 I SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro Presented By Outerknown

The end is near. The world's best hit the water at the iconic reef of Teahupo'o to settle the remaining scores toward clinching a spot into

5:12

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2023 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download