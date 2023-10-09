NewsAsia

Siargao International Cup to Showcase World-Class Surfing

The 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup is poised to set the island ablaze with anticipation and adrenaline. The iconic Cloud 9 of Siargao, nestled within the vibrant Municipality of General Luna, Surigao Del Norte, will once again become the epicenter of world-class surfing as it hosts anew the country's biggest surfing event slated October 25 to November 1.

With athletes and aficionados descending from every corner of the globe, this event stands as a testimony to Siargao's legendary waves and its unwavering spirit in the face of past challenges.

Initiated in 1994 by former Gov.Lalo Matugas and former Mayor Jaime Rusillon, the Siargao International Surfing Cup is a project by the Municipality of General Luna in partnership with the World Surf League, the global body that oversees various international contests toward naming the World Champions across divisions. It has evolved into a symbolic testament to the island's surfing prowess and its tight-knit community.

This year's edition promises to be a multi-centric celebration of surfing culture, values and community, as pro international surfers gear up to challenge the formidable waves of Siargao in a bid for the WSL Men's and Women's QS3000 International Surfing Cup.

The upcoming competition is a collaborative effort to spotlight Siargao on the global stage and is presented by the Municipality of General Luna in Surigao Del Norte and the Office of Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II. It is supported by Smart Communications, Coca Cola Beverages Philippines Inc., Streakk, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Tingog party-List Rep. Yedda Romualdez, Vincent Marcos and NextGen.

The Siargao International Surfing Cup Men's and Women's QS 3000 will run from October 25 - November 1 at Cloud 9, Philippines. Be sure to catch all the action by tuning in live at www.worldsurfleague.com or by downloading the free WSL App.

