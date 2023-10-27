Tricky Conditions Test Competitors at Siargao International Surfing Cup

Competition has continued at the 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event today with the completion of the men's Round of 64 and the opening two heats of the women's Round of 32. Cloud 9 delivered moments amongst the small bumpy surf with top seeds, making light work of the two-foot surf and light onshore winds.

Made Ariyana - WSL / Tim Hain

Local hero and three-time winner at Cloud 9 John Mark Tokong (PHL) got his campaign off to a great start, booking a spot in the Round of 32 with an easy heat win on Day 2. Tokong showed off his aerial flare to post a two-wave total of 12.70 (out of a possible 20) to progress with Kazuma Miyagi (JPN).

"That was a nerve-racking heat," Tokong said. "It didn't really go to plan for me until the end. I wanted to focus on turns more than air but kept going to the air and not landing. I got my focus and got a score on turns and then thought it was time to go to the air, and luckily, I rode out of it. I'm so happy to be at home competing. It's been a busy year of travelling on the Challenger Series, so it's great to be spending time at home with friends and family."

John Mark Tokong - WSL / Tim Hain

Another Challenger Series competitor who stood out on Day 2 was Sweden's Kian Martin (SWE). Martin was in good touch with the waves of Cloud 9, finding good sections where others couldn't, to progress into the Round of 32 with a heat total of 9.15.

Day 2 saw the opening heats of the women's event run, with Shino Matsuda (JPN) putting on an impressive performance to post a 15.50 heat total, which included an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) single wave score. Matsuda's backhand was powerful on the bowling waves, and she'll be one to watch in the Round of 16 when the competition continues.

Shino Matsuda - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 will run at Cloud 9 in the Philippines from October 26 to November 1.