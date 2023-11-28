Competitors Arrive in West Papua Ahead of Inaugural 2023 Manokwari Pro

The stage is set for the inaugural 2023 Manokwari Pro World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS)1000 and Pro Junior event, as a field of international competitors have arrived in the far east Indonesian outpost of Manokwari and are ready for the start of the 5-day event that will kick off tomorrow morning at Amban Beach.

"We're thrilled to make history in Manokwari, West Papua, as the WSL hosts its inaugural event here," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "The charm of this untouched surfing gem paired with Asia's best up-and-coming surfers sets the stage for an electrifying competition. Our sincere thanks extend to the local partners whose dedication brought this event to fruition. This will be the first Pro Junior of the 2024 season and will also be a crucial event for the QS competitors vying for a spot in next year's Challenger Series."

Kana Nakashio (JPN) has already stamped her ticket into the upcoming World Junior Championship as the top-ranked junior in the Asia Region JQS and is currently ranked fifth in the Asia Region Qualifying Series, so she hopes to add another 1000 points to her points tally from a win here at the Manokwari Pro.

"My goal for this season is to qualify for the CS and to win the WJC in January because, in the future, I want to qualify for the CT," said Nakashio. "So coming here is important to get started for the 2024 WJC season and to get more points towards CS qualification. It was a long trip to get here from Japan, but the water is warm, the waves are small but fun, lots of places to practice, and the people are really nice, so I'm enjoying it."

Mr. Yakobus Basongan, S.Sos from the West Papua Tourism Department is pleased to be supporting the inaugural Manokwari Pro, saying, "We are proud to welcome the WSL and the international surfers to West Papua for the Manokwari Pro so that we can share our beautiful beaches and culture with them. Our purpose for supporting this event is to increase our tourism efforts and attract more investment in the area, as this will improve all facets of our community. We hope to continue this WSL event every year as a significant promotional tourism tool for the province of West Papua."

With light winds and small to medium surf forecasted for the 5-day event period, the competitors should have plenty of opportunity to both compete and explore the area. The competition is expected to start tomorrow local time, with a call to be made after the official Opening Ceremony.

The 2023 Manokwari Pro QS 1000 and Pro Junior will run at Amban Beach in West Papua, Indonesia, from November 29 to December 3, 2023.