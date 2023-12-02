Semifinalists Decided at The Manokwari Pro QS 1000

Men's and Women's Semifinalists were decided today at the Manokwari Pro, World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event. In the early morning light, Amban Beach revealed another great day of two-to-three-foot perfection, and the day's action got underway at 7:00 am with the Women's Quarterfinals.

Varun Tandjung - WSL / Tim Hain

Yesterday's Pro Junior winner, Kana Nakashio (JPN), continued to display great form in the first women's Quarterfinal, advancing over Imari Hearn (GBR) with a total heat score of 13.88 (out of a possible 20 points). Nakashio will be matched up against Cinta Hansel (INA) in tomorrow's first Semifinal. Hansel won her quarterfinal heat over Hanasuri Jabrik (INA) to advance.

Pro Junior runner-up Cocona Kawase (JPN) got the best of Indonesia's Dhea Novitasari (INA) in Quarterfinal 3, and Jasmine Studer (INA) took a Quarterfinal 4 win over Kya Heuer (INA). Tomorrow's women's matchups will see Kana Nakashio (JPN) up against Cinta Hansel (IDN) in Semifinal 1, and Cocona Kawase (JPN) do battle with Jasmine Studer (INA) in Semifinal 2.

Kana Nakashio - WSL / Tim Hain

On the men's side, it was Roi Kanazawa (JPN) as the last remaining competitor from Japan left in the draw, pulling out all the stops, posting a 7.00 on his first wave, jumping into the lead which he never relinquished, besting Made Mahendra (INA) to advance into the Semifinals.

The most entertaining heat of the day was Quarterfinal 2, which saw two Indonesians, Oney Anwar (INA) and Putra Hermawan (INA), who have been competing against each other since they were tiny groms, take to the water and battle it out once again. Hermawan jumped into an early lead, earning 7.50 points for cracking the lip and busting out the fins on two big turns and then taking a few smaller turns inside. Anwar struggled to find a good scoring opportunity for most of the heat, but then, with only 2 minutes remaining and needing an 8.50 to progress, he found what he was looking for and launched one of his patented air-reverses. Unfortunately for Anwar, the score came in at just under the requirement, an 8.00 to end his run. However, it was the only excellent score of the day.

"I was really excited to surf against Putra again, as we started our surfing careers together as groms," said Anwar. "Out there, I realised how amazing life was and how we can still be out there in the ocean having fun but still try to beat each other. Everything comes full circle for us to be out there together. But yeah, I still really wanted to win; that never changes. He posted a really good score at the beginning of the heat, but I told myself never to give up - and I got that 8, so I'm happy that at least I came back to the beach with the highest score of the day."

Putra Hermawan - WSL / Tim Hain

When asked about his feelings being out there with Anwar in a heat again, Hermawan replied, "It felt really great out there, like back in our grom days. We didn't talk or anything; just looked for waves, just like the old days. Really, I'm lucky to have won that heat, as I thought sure he made the score as I watched him do that air. Stoked to win as I can't wait to surf again in the semis."

A surprise elimination in Quarterfinal 3 saw yesterday's Pro Junior winner, Westen Hirst (INA), narrowly lose to Varun Tanjung (INA) by a scant .10 of a point. Hirst was running out of time and needing a 5.2 score, and his final attempt on a small lefthander netted him an agonisingly close 5.10, resulting in an 11.13 to 11.03 loss.

Indonesia's Dhany Widianto (INA) handily won the final heat of the day over Made Ariyana (INA), mixing big turns with his on-point air game to earn his semifinal spot.

Tomorrow's QS Men's action will see Roi Kanazawa (JPN) vs Putra Hermawan (INA) in Semifinal 1 and Varun Tandjung (INA) vs Dhan Widianto (INA) in Semifinal 2.

Roi Kanazawa - WSL / Tim Hain

The 2023 Manokwari Pro QS 1000 and Pro Junior will conclude tomorrow, with a 6:30 am call for a 7:00 am start.

The 2023 Manokwari Pro QS 1000 and Pro Junior will run at Amban Beach in West Papua, Indonesia, from November 29 to December 3, 2023.