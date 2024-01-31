Over 100 of Asia's best up-and-coming surfers have arrived at Sabang Beach in the Philippines for the inaugural Baler International Pro. The event will comprise of a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) with action likely to kick off tomorrow and run from February 1 - 7.
Sabang Beach is known for its high-performance beach-break peaks and will offer a great canvas for both longboarders and shortboarders to display their skills as both fields look to qualify for the Longboard World Tour and Challenger Series, respectively.
"The WSL APAC is excited to be in Baler for this new event," said WSL APAC Tour Manager Ty Sorati. "We're really happy to be adding an event to the schedule in Baler, which, from all accounts, has world-class waves for longboarding and shortboarding. Adding an event in this part of the world signifies the strength of the relationship between the WSL and UPSA, and we can't wait to see it continue to develop off the back of these two events."
In the QS 3000 event, all eyes will be on Filipino hero John Mark Tokong (PHL), who is fresh off a win at last week's La Union International Pro QS 3000. Tokong will need to overcome Asia's best if he is to continue up the rankings and find himself a spot back on the Challenger Series in 2024.
Longboard winners at La Union, Kaede Inoue (JPN) and Rogelio Jr Esquievel (PHL), will be looking to continue their form in Baler, with Esquievel looking to continue his clean sheet on home soil on his way back to the World Longboard Tour.
The inaugural Baler International Pro will run at Sabang Beach from February 1 - 7.
Competitors Arrive Ahead of Inaugural Baler International Pro in The Philippines
