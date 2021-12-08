WSL Championship Tour Class Of 2022 Announced

Today, the World Surf League (WSL) Tours and Competition Team confirmed the official competitor lists for the 2022 Championship Tour (CT) season. The 2022 WSL CT will be contested by the world's best surfers, as determined by the top-ranking finishers on the 2021 CT and 2021 Challenger Series rankings, as well as the season and event wildcards selected by the Tours and Competition team.

Starting in January, the 2022 qualifiers will compete in a fully redesigned CT framework. For the first time, male and female surfers will compete at the same CT venues with an equal number of competitions with the continuation of equal prize money. The new CT format will also introduce the mid-season cut and will conclude at the Rip Curl WSL Finals, where the WSL Final 5 men and women will battle for the coveted World Title.

"We're thrilled to confirm the 2022 Championship Tour class," said Jessi Miley-Dyer, SVP of Tours and Head of Competition. "These are the world's best surfers, and we're excited to see them compete in a new format, battling for a spot at the 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals. This upcoming season will be historic and full of firsts as we'll have the first completely combined CT season for the men and women, including the first women's CT competition at Pipe, the return of G-Land in the CT calendar after 24 years, and the mid-season cut. This will definitely be a season to remember, and we can't wait to have our fans join us on this journey."

The official Class of 2022 men's and women's roster. - WSL

The men's 2022 Championship Tour will be contested by the WSL Top 36, made up of:

The Top 20 finishers on the 2021 CT rankings

The Top 12 finishers on the 2021 Challenger Series

Two WSL season wildcards

Two event wildcards

The women's 2022 Championship Tour will be contested by the WSL Top 18 made up of:

The Top nine finishers on the 2021 CT rankings

The Top six finishers on the 2021 Challenger Series

Two WSL season wildcards

One event wildcard

Besides the WSL Wildcards announced for the season, the WSL Tours and Competition Team are also assigning one WSL Replacement for men's competitions and one for the women's competitions. The WSL replacement surfer will surf amongst the world's best in the instance a CT surfer withdraws from competition.

The WSL Replacement spot will only be available at the first five stops of the season, prior to the mid-season cut. The 2022 WSL Replacements are Bronte Macaulay (AUS) and Matthew McGillivray (ZAF).

With new venues and a revamped Tour structure, the 2022 CT season will start with 36 men and 18 women. Halfway through the season, the field will be reduced to 24 men and 12 women. The top-ranked surfers will automatically requalify for the 2023 CT as well as continue on to the second half of the Tour, where they will be joined by two men's wildcards and two women's wildcards (one season wildcard and one event wildcard).

Women's 2022 Championship Tour Qualifiers

Hawaii's Carissa Moore, five-time World Champion and winner of the 2021 Rip Curl WSL Finals. - WSL

Top 9 Qualifiers from 2021 CT Rankings

Top 6 Qualifiers from 2021 CS Rankings

WSL Season Wildcards

WSL Replacement

Men's 2022 Championship Tour Qualifiers

Brazil's Gabriel Medina, three-time World Champion and winner of the 2021 Rip Curl WSL Finals. - WSL

Top 20 Qualifiers from 2021 CT Rankings

Top 12 Qualifiers from 2021 CS Rankings

WSL Season Wildcards

WSL Replacement

The first stop on the 2022 WSL Championship Tour will be the Billabong Pro Pipeline, starting January 29 and running through February 10, 2022. For the first time ever, the women will compete at the world-renowned venue in a full CT competition. All the action will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, and the WSL's YouTube channel. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL's broadcast partners.